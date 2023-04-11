Record-breaking heat likely in Denver this afternoon

DENVER — It's going to be another beautiful day across Colorado, with likely some record-breaking highs across the Denver metro area this afternoon. The record high today is 80 degrees and we're calling for a high of 84 degrees!

A big ridge of high pressure is in control of the western half of the U.S. keeping us dry and warm for the next few days. We'll see more 80s on Wednesday and then drop into the 70s on Thursday.

Fire danger will be elevated along the Front Range and eastern plains both today and tomorrow.

By the end of the week, temperatures will cool down once again and there will be a chance for rain mixed with some snowfall Thursday night and early Friday. Highs in the 50s Friday, with scattered rain showers.

The mountains will pick up more snow right before the weekend with several inches expected Thursday night and Friday along with colder temperatures in the 30s to low 40s.

Milder and drier weather will return over the weekend into early next week.

