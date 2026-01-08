Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Colorado weather blog: Off and on snow expected Thursday

While Denver is not under any weather alerts, a winter weather advisory remains in effect for portions of Elbert and Douglas Counties as well as the High Country.
A storm is now rolling into Colorado, with some light snow possible early Thursday morning. There's heavier snow in store Thursday afternoon and evening.
A winter storm now making its way through Colorado
DENVER — A fast-moving winter storm is rolling through Colorado on Thursday bringing snow to the Front Range and Denver metro area.

While Denver is not under any weather alerts, a winter weather advisory remains in effect for portions of Elbert and Douglas Counties as well as the High Country. Snow is expected to become more widespread as the day unfolds Thursday before tapering off Friday morning.

We're tracking the latest weather conditions, alerts and travel impacts in the Colorado weather blog below. Refresh this page for updates.

Thursday, January 8

3:30 p.m. | Forecast update | A second storm system will roll through Colorado bringing more cold air and snow for the mountains and Front Range. Period of snow should be expected Thursday evening and overnight into Friday morning. Denver7 meteorologist Stacey Donaldson said to expect tough travel conditions in the High Country and into southern Colorado.

The snow will clear out Friday morning, said Donaldson.

front range snow friday morning.png

12:30 p.m. | Heavy snow band | The NWS said to expect heavy snow along C-470 in the southern Denver metro area.

"Use caution as this band of heavy snow moves across. It won't last more than 20 minutes, but some slush/snow on roads with reduced visibility," wrote NWS forecasters.

c470 snow.jpg

12:30 p.m. | Forecast update | A band of snow is rolling across the Denver metro area and the NWS said to expect "several lulls or periods of no snow" during the afternoon hours.

"Roads will be mostly wet at lower elevations (below 6,000 ft) during the day, colder temps/more snow will create poor travel conditions tonight into Friday morning commute, possibly starting for late pm commute," added the NWS.

colorado snow forecast thursday.jpg

