Colorado weather blog: Off and on snow expected Thursday

While Denver is not under any weather alerts, a winter weather advisory remains in effect for portions of Elbert and Douglas Counties as well as the High Country. Snow is expected to become more widespread as the day unfolds Thursday before tapering off Friday morning.

Thursday, January 8

3:30 p.m. | Forecast update | A second storm system will roll through Colorado bringing more cold air and snow for the mountains and Front Range. Period of snow should be expected Thursday evening and overnight into Friday morning. Denver7 meteorologist Stacey Donaldson said to expect tough travel conditions in the High Country and into southern Colorado.

The snow will clear out Friday morning, said Donaldson.

12:30 p.m. | Heavy snow band | The NWS said to expect heavy snow along C-470 in the southern Denver metro area.

"Use caution as this band of heavy snow moves across. It won't last more than 20 minutes, but some slush/snow on roads with reduced visibility," wrote NWS forecasters.

12:30 p.m. | Forecast update | A band of snow is rolling across the Denver metro area and the NWS said to expect "several lulls or periods of no snow" during the afternoon hours.

"Roads will be mostly wet at lower elevations (below 6,000 ft) during the day, colder temps/more snow will create poor travel conditions tonight into Friday morning commute, possibly starting for late pm commute," added the NWS.

