Colorado weather blog: Latest severe thunderstorm warnings in effect

Posted
and last updated
Denver weather: Seasonal Sunday with scattered storms
DENVER — A few thunderstorms are turning severe on Sunday, particularly on Colorado’s northeastern plains, where large hail up to 2 inches in diameter and damaging wind gusts are a concern.

The severe weather potential returns Monday with isolated tornadoes a possibility.

The Denver7 news team is tracking the latest Colorado weather alerts and conditions across northeastern Colorado and the Denver metro area.

Today's Forecast

Denver weather: Severe thunderstorm watch for NE Colorado until 8 p.m.

Jeff Anastasio

Sunday, July 6

4:27 p.m. | Severe thunderstorm warning | Two inch-sized hail and 60 mph wind gusts are possible in a cell located near Haxtun, said the NWS.

East Central Logan and Western Phillips Counties are in the warning until 5 p.m.

4:15 p.m. | Large hail possible | A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for a cell over Haxtun for potential quarter sized-hail.

East Central Logan and Western Phillips Counties are in the warning until 5 p.m.

4:04 p.m. | Tornado warnings cancelled | The NWS cancelled the tornado warning for East Central Morgan County and that a "tornado which occurred south of Hillrose has dissipated."

Local storm reports indicated multiple sightings of a landspout tornado.

3:51 p.m. | Tornado warning Brush, Colorado | The NWS said in its alert a tornado was observed in the Brush, Colorado area.

"At 352 PM MDT, a confirmed tornado was located 6 miles south of Hillrose, or 13 miles east of Fort Morgan, moving northwest at 20 mph," said the NWS.

3:30 p.m. | Severe thunderstorm warning | The NWS has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for a cell 9 miles north of Haxtun for a cell that could produce half dollar-sized hail and wind gusts up to 60 mph. The storm was moving NE at 10 mph, said the NWS.

Portions of East Central Logan, NW Phillips and SW Sedgwick Counties are included in the watch until 4:15 p.m.

1:20 p.m. | Severe thunderstorm watch until 8 p.m. | Several counties in northeastern Colorado, including communities along the edge of the Denver metro, are under a severe thunderstorm watch for the potential of large hail — up to 2 inches in size — and wind gusts up to 75 mph.

12:45 p.m. | Possibility of watch | The Storm Prediction Center said strong winds were a potential concern this afternoon in northeastern Colorado, adding of a possibility of a weather watch at some point today.

