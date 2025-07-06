Denver weather: A few storms could turn severe Sunday afternoon in NE Colorado

DENVER – A few thunderstorms could turn severe on Sunday, particularly on Colorado’s northeastern plains, where large hail up to 2 inches in diameter and damaging wind gusts are a concern.

The Denver metro and communities along the I-25 corridor could also see a strong-to-severe storm pop up during the afternoon hours.

“The bullseye for trouble is pretty much across the eastern plains where they’re under a slight risk (level 2 of 5) of seeing severe storms,” said Denver7 meteorologist Danielle Grant. “Large hail, damaging winds will be the biggest threat with possibly one or two severe thunderstorms up and down I-25.”

As of 11 a.m., no weather watches have been issued by the National Weather Service (NWS) in Boulder.

NWS Boulder

Check latest Colorado weather alerts here

Denver is under a marginal risk (level 1 of 5) of seeing a severe thunderstorm.

Looking at Denver7 Futurecast, by the midafternoon hours, scattered storms will begin to develop. “By around 3 p.m. we should see a few thunderstorms in Larimer and Weld Counties,” added Grant. “Also out on the eastern plains, we’ll already start to see some stronger cells.”

The severe weather threat remains in place to start the work week with a slightly better chance on Monday out on the plains of seeing storms that could potentially drop an isolated tornado.

Afternoon high temps in Denver for the upcoming week will remain mostly in the 90s.

Denver7

DENVER WEATHER LINKS: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.