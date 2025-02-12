Colorado weather blog: Tracking road conditions, latest closures

DENVER — Up to 2 inches more snow is possible across the Front Range through Wednesday morning as a winter weather advisory remains in effect for the metro where snowy and slick conditions are expected. Bitter cold temps have settled in with lows near zero expected overnight.
The Denver7 news team is tracking the latest storm updates, closures, and sharing news from local agencies. Refresh this page for updates and keep checking back for new details.
Wednesday, February 12
6:00 a.m. | I-25 crash update | Denver7 traffic expert Jayson Luber says the crash on I-25 southbound near 6th Avenue has cleared. All lanes are back open. But there is a big delay.
5:40 a.m. | I-25 crash | A crash reported on southbound I-25 between 6th Avenue and Alameda is slowing traffic into downtown, says Denver7 traffic expert Jayson Luber. Expect delays in the area.
5:15 a.m. | Check of side roads | Denver7’s Sam Pena was at Franklin and 38th Street checking conditions on Denver’s side roads where the snow had piled up Wednesday morning.
5:00 a.m. | Forecast update | Expect bitter cold temperatures as you head out the door. Denver7 chief meteorologist Lisa Hidalgo says with the wind chill, it feels like -9 degrees outside in Denver. A couple more snow chances are in Denver's 7-day forecast, including one this weekend.
Denver7 traffic expert Jayson Luber said a couple of crashes have been reported on I-225 but so far traffic is light with many schools on a delayed start. Expect the side roads to "be pretty packed in."
4:30 a.m. | Check of the roads |'The roads are very snowy and slick. Not a ton of snow but it is enough to be a problem.'
Denver7 Traffic Expert Jayson Luber said a couple of crashes have been reported on I-225 but so far traffic is light with many schools on a delayed start. Expect the side roads to "be pretty packed in."
4:15 a.m. | Latest closures, delays |You can bookmark this link for updates.
- Air Care Colorado Stations | Closed
- American Academy | Delayed 1 hour, 30 minutes
- Anchor Center for Blind Children | Closed Today
- Aurora Public Schools | Delayed 2 hours
- Ave Maria Catholic School | Delayed 1 hour, 30 minutes
- AXL Academy | Delayed 2 hours
- Ben Franklin Academy-Highlands Ranch | Delayed 90 minutes
- Bennett School District 29J | Opening at 10 AM
- Briggsdale Schools Weld RE 10J | Delayed 2 hours
- Byers School Dist. 32-J | Delayed 2 hours
- Cherry Creek School District | Delayed start - Elem - 60 min, MS and HS - 90
- Cherry Hills Christian School | Delayed 1 hour
- CWEE-Center for Work Education & Employment | Delayed 2 hours
- Deer Trail School District 26J | Delayed 2 hours
- Douglas Co. School Dist- All Schools | Delayed 90 minutes
- Elbert School District 200 | Delayed 2 hours
- Holy Family High School | Delayed 2 hours
- Limon School District RE-4J | Remote Tuesday
- Lotus School-Aurora | Delayed 2 hours
- Lutheran High School Parker | Delayed 1 hour, 30 minutes
- Mullen High School | Delayed 2 hours
- Paul Mitchell The School Denver | Closed Tuesday
- Pawnee School District | Delayed 2 hours
- Pickens Tech College | Delayed 2 hours
- RE-1 Valley District-Sterling | Delayed 2 hours; 2-Hour Delayed Start for 2/12/25
- Regis Jesuit High School | Closed Today
- RMSEL | Delayed 2 hours
- Southeast Christian School | Delayed 90 minutes
- St Luke's Little School | Delayed 1 hour, 30 minutes
- Valor Christian High School | Delayed 1 hour, 30 minutes
- Vanguard Classical School | Delayed 2 hours
- Weld RE-8 | Delayed 1 hour
- Yuma School Dist. 1 | Delayed 2 hours
4:10 a.m. | Forecast update | Denver7 chief meteorologist Lisa Hidalgo says light snow will continue to fall through the morning commute before tapering off as very cold temps settle in. A winter weather advisory remains in effect through 11 a.m. for the Front Range as temps will remain below freezing through at least Thursday afternoon.
4:00 a.m. | LIVE NEWS | Denver7 has crews tracking the latest road conditions this morning. Watch Denver7's live news stream at this link or the player below starting at 4:30 a.m.
