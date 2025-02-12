Semitruck driver dies in crash with snow plow driver on Interstate 25 in Huerfano County Wednesday, CSP says

HUERFANO COUNTY, Colo. — A semitruck driver died in a crash with a snow plow driver just before 5 a.m. Wednesday on Interstate 25, Colorado State Patrol said.

The preliminary investigation found that the semitruck driver hit the back of the Colorado Department of Transportation snow plow on I-25 near milepost 57, according to CSP. The driver of the semitruck was pronounced dead at the scene and the snow plow driver was taken to a nearby hospital.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or have any information that hasn't been shared with investigators yet is asked to call CSP Dispatch at 719-544-2424. The CSP Vehicular Crimes Unit is conducting the investigation into what happened.