Colorado weather blog: Tracking latest severe storm warnings Thursday

DENVER — The monsoon moisture makes a comeback to Colorado, with slow-moving thunderstorms likely along the urban corridor between 3 and 7 p.m. Thursday afternoon. Heavy rain, lightning and gusty winds will be the biggest threats. There is a marginal risk of severe weather, mainly east of Interstate 25.

Thursday, August 28

6:13 p.m. | Quarter size hail possible | The NWS in Boulder issued a severe thunderstorm warning for central Washington County for a severe storm 9 miles NW of Akron.

The warning is in effect until 7 p.m. and the cell is moving SE at 30 mph.

NWS Boulder

6:00 p.m. | Severe t-storm watch 'unlikely' | NOAA's Storm Prediction Center said while isolated supercell storms were impacting northeastern Colorado it was unlikely a severe thunderstorm watch would be issued for northeastern Colorado and "the main concern will be occasionally severe hail in the stronger cells before storms weaken an hour or two after sunset."

Read more of the weather discussion here.

NOAA

5:30 p.m. | Severe thunderstorm warning continues | The NWS in Boulder extended the severe thunderstorm warning until 6:15 p.m. for a cell capable of dropping quarter size hail 4 miles SW of Willard. The storm is moving SE at 25 mph.

Here are the counties under the warning.

NWS Boulder

5:15 p.m. | Severe storm near Stoneham | The NWS in Boulder issued a severe thunderstorm warning for portions of Logan, Weld, Morgan and Washington Counties for a storm 23 miles west of Sterling.

Quarter sized-hail is possible and the warning lasts until 5:30 p.m.

NWS Boulder

