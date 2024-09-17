Colorado weather blog: Severe thunderstorm warning for Denver

DENVER — A cold front is pushing through the state bringing the potential for damaging winds along the Front Range, including Denver with a greater risk of severe storms over Colorado's Eastern Plains Tuesday.

The National Weather Service (NWS) in Boulder upgraded Denver to a slight risk (level 2 of 5) for strong-to-severe storms this afternoon with northeast Colorado communities now under an enhanced risk of high wind gusts.

The Denver7 news team is tracking the latest Colorado severe weather alerts and conditions across the metro.

Refresh this page for updates and keep checking back for new details.

Today's Forecast Increased threat of damaging winds, severe storms in Denver, Eastern Plains Tues Jeff Anastasio

LINKS: Latest forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Tuesday, September 17

2:53 p.m. | Severe thunderstorm watch for NE Colorado | Portions of the I-25 corridor and Colorado's northeastern counties are now under a severe thunderstorm watch until 9 p.m. Tuesday.

Denver is just outside of the watch area but strong storms are still possible.

Colorado counties under the watch include:

Adams

Arapahoe

Cheyenne

Elbert

Kit Carson

Lincoln

Logan

Morgan

Phillips

Sedgwick

Washington

Weld

NWS Boulder

2:40 p.m. | Severe thunderstorm for Denver | Portions of the metro are under a severe thunderstorm warning for a line of storms extending from Thornton to Denver. Wind gusts up to 60 mph are possible, according to the NWS.

The warning is in effect until 3:15 p.m.

Here are the communities under the warning.

NWS Boulder

2:07 p.m. | High winds reported | The NWS said winds up to 55 mph were possible with a line of storms from Cedar Cove to Niwot — or around 13 miles southwest of Fort Collins.

The storm was moving northeast at 30 mph.

1:11 p.m. | Front Range update | The NWS storm prediction center said it was likely a severe thunderstorm watch would be issued this afternoon for the Denver metro and northern Colorado counties where there was an "increasing risk for severe wind gusts."

NWS Storm Prediction Center

12:45 p.m. | Severe thunderstorm watch | Southern Colorado counties are under a severe thunderstorm watch for the potential for damaging winds, heavy rain and hail, according to the NWS in Pueblo.

Here are the counties under the watch.

NWS Pueblo

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream..