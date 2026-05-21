Colorado weather blog: Strong to severe storms expected to form east of Denver

DENVER — Warm temperatures and active skies will set the stage for showers and thunderstorms later Thursday, with the Eastern Plains at risk for large hail, damaging winds and even an isolated tornado.

The I-25 Corridor and foothills may see less-intense storms, but afternoon and evening hours could bring significantly stronger weather to areas farther east, depending on how far humid air pushes westward.

Watch the latest forecast in the video below:

Colorado weather: Strong to severe storms expected to form east of Denver Thursday afternoon

Denver7 chief meteorologist Lisa Hildago said earlier we could see a risk of severe weather mainly east of I-25 through early evening as a few of these cells could produce larger hail and damaging winds.

The Denver7 News team is tracking the latest severe weather alerts and storm reports below.

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Thursday, May 21

3:31 p.m. | Severe thunderstorm warning | A severe thunderstorm warning including Byers, Deer Trail and Peoria is in effect until 4:15 p.m.

Up to 60 mph winds and quarter-sized hail is possible, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.

2:53 p.m. | Severe thunderstorm watch | A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for Cheyenne, Elbert, Kit Carson, Lincoln, Logan, Morgan, Washington, and Yuma counties through 10 p.m. Thursday.

Isolated gusts of up to 70 mph are possible along with scattered hail up to two inches in size. Forecasters said "a couple tornadoes" are also possible.

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of Colorado and Nebraska until 10 PM MDT pic.twitter.com/jBBmdzSVwI — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) May 21, 2026

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream or watch below.