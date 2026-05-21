Sunshine returns to the Denver metro area, but storms are likely this afternoon

It's a beautiful but bright start to our Thursday. Skies cleared out overnight and the overall weather pattern is turning a bit warmer and drier for the next two days.

We'll see mostly sunny skies through lunch with some increasing by early afternoon. Temperatures will creep a little closer to our seasonal norms, with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s over the northeastern plains.

Another day with isolated storms before we get some sunshine

Clouds will develop by early afternoon and there will be the chance for a few storms and showers. We'll see a risk of severe weather mainly east of I-25 through early evening as a few of these cells could produce larger hail and damaging winds. The risk of severe weather on Friday is lower, but there will still be a few late-day storms to end the week!

Temperatures will rebound quite a bit this weekend. We'll see highs in the 70s on Saturday and closer to 80 degrees on Sunday. This warm weather continues into early next week and will lead to a dry and warm BOLDERBoulder on Memorial Day.

We'll see temperatures in the 50s early Monday morning, with upper 70s by the time the elite runners start crossing the finish line at Folsom Field. A few storms are possible later in the day, but likely holding off until after the Memorial Day Tribute.

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