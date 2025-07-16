Colorado weather blog: Severe thunderstorm watch for the Denver metro until 10 p.m.

DENVER — Widespread rain is expected to settle across northeastern Colorado on Wednesday bringing the threat of severe storms to the Denver metro with the risk of large hail and damaging winds. An isolated tornado is not out of the question.

The Denver7 News team is tracking the latest severe weather alerts and storm reports below.

Refresh this page for updates and keep checking back for new details.

Wednesday, July 16

3:02 p.m. | Severe thunderstorm warning | A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Castle Rock, Elizabeth and Franktown after a radar-indicated severe thunderstorm was spotted over Castle Rock, moving northeast at 20 mph. Damage to vehicles is expected, NWS officials say.



2:49 p.m. | Weather update | Up to 40 mph winds and nickel-sized hail is possible in Castle Rock until 3:15 p.m., the NWS says.

2:48 p.m. | Severe thunderstorm warning | A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Arvada, Golden and Eldorado Springs until 3:15 p.m., the NWS says. Up to quarter-sized hail and 60 mph wind gusts are possible.

2:43 p.m. | Severe thunderstorm watch | A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for the I-25 Corridor, including the Denver metro area, as well as the Eastern Plains until 10 p.m. Scattered hail up to two-inch size, along with up to 70 mph wind gusts and a couple of tornadoes are possible.

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of Colorado, Nebraska and Wyoming until 10 PM MDT pic.twitter.com/C7jrrRuDtN — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) July 16, 2025

