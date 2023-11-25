Colorado weather blog, Nov. 25: Updates from Denver's snowstorm

DENVER — Up to 3 more inches of snow accumulation is possible in some areas of Colorado’s Front Range Saturday which will add to already snow packed roads and motorists should stay alert to icy and slick conditions throughout the day.

Saturday, Nov. 25 | Colorado snowstorm updates

10:20 a.m. | SNOWFALL UPDATE | The National Weather Service (NWS) in Boulder says snow will increase over the Denver metro area through Noon with the "heaviest snow will be on I-25 from Denver north to Wellington and across southern and central Weld county, where another 1-3" will fall by noon."

Snow will continue over eastern Larimer & Weld counties through noon, with snow increasing over the Denver metro area. The heaviest snow will be on I-25 from Denver north to Wellington and across southern and central Weld county, where another 1-3" will fall by noon. #cowx pic.twitter.com/BM1zU6hpiK — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) November 25, 2023

9:45 a.m. | INCREASE IN CRASHES | Mountain View Fire Rescue tweeted it has seen an increase in crashes Saturday morning, urging caution and to give yourself extra time on the roads. MVFR covers Dacono, Erie, Mead, Superior along with unincorporated areas of Boulder and Weld counties.

9:39 a.m. | ACCIDENT ALERT | Loveland is under an accident alert, which like many Colorado communities during weather events, means when a motorist is involved in an accident that does not involve an injury, impairment or uninsured vehicle, they should exchange information and make a report at this link.

🚨❄️ LPD is on accident alert ❄️🚨



If you are involved in a minor crash that does not involve:

- Injury

- Impairment

- An uninsured vehicle

- Vehicles that are not movable



Please exchange information and make a report here:https://t.co/UiWMdywCxA See less — Loveland Police Department (@Loveland_police) November 25, 2023

