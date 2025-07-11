Colorado weather blog: Flood watch issued for far northeastern CO counties

DENVER — While widespread severe weather is not expected Thursday, a few storms could become strong to severe Thursday afternoon with the main threat being wind gusts up to 65 mph.

Isolated heavy rain is also possible in some storms.

Friday, July 11

2:30 p.m. | Flood watch starting at 6 p.m. | The NWS warned of possible "excessive rainfall" overnight through Saturday morning for counties in far northeastern Colorado.

A flood watch goes into effect at 6 p.m. for Logan, Morgan, Northeastern Weld, Phillips, Sedgwick and Washington Counties.

"Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Extensive street flooding and flooding of creeks and rivers are possible," wrote NWS forecasters

NWS Boulder

