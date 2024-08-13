Colorado weather blog: Severe thunderstorm warnings in effect on the Front Range

DENVER — Tuesday afternoon storms are expected to roll across the Front Range bringing pockets of isolated heavy rain with strong to severe storms possible on Colorado's plains.

The National Weather Service (NWS) in Boulder issued a flash flood watch for areas surrounding Denver.

“Denver will see some scattered storms this afternoon and there is going to be a risk of severe weather on the eastern plains,” said Denver7 Meteorologist Lisa Hidalgo. "We’ll see more widely-scattered storms in the mountains by the afternoon and those storms will gradually push east. Some of these storms could produce some larger hail and damaging winds.”

The Denver7 news team is tracking the latest Colorado severe weather alerts and conditions across the metro.

Today's Forecast Flash flood watch issued for Front Range, strong storms possible in Denver Jeff Anastasio

Tuesday, August 13

4:52 p.m. | Severe thunderstorm watch | Northeastern Colorado is now under a severe thunderstorm watch until 1 a.m. Wednesday.

Denver is not under the watch, but the following Colorado counties are:



Adams

Arapahoe

Cheyenne

Elbert

Kit Carson

Lincoln

Logan

Morgan

Phillips

Sedgwick

Washington

Weld

Yuma



NWS Boulder

4:30 p.m. | Severe thunderstorm warning | Quarter size hail and 60 mph wind gusts are possible with a severe storm which could impact Deer Trail, Agate, Strasburg and Byers. The severe thunderstorm warning is in effect until 5:15 p.m.

4:15 p.m. | Flash flood warning | North central Weld County is under a flash flood warning until 7 p.m. The NWS said doppler radar indicated heavy rain and flash flooding could impact creeks, streams and low-lying areas.

NWS Boulder

4:01 p.m. | Flood advisory | The NWS said small stream flooding was possible in southeastern Larimer County. Radar-indicated heavy rain could cause minor flooding. Fort Collins, Loveland and Windsor were in the advisory area.

4:00 p.m. | Severe thunderstorm warning | North Central Weld County is under a severe thunderstorm warning until 5 p.m. The storm, located 27 miles north of Greeley, was moving north at 15 mph and could drop up to quarter sized hail. Wind gusts up to 60 mph were also possible.

3:50 p.m. | Severe thunderstorm warning | Central Arapahoe County is under a severe thunderstorm warning until 4:30 p.m. for a cell located 7 miles south of Bennett. The NWS said wind gusts up to 60 mph and small hail were possible.

3:37 p.m. | Elbert county thunderstorm | Winds up to 50mph were possible in a strong storm near Ponderosa Park, which is around 26 miles southeast of Denver, according to the NWS.

3:30 p.m. | Possible brief landspout | A NWS storm spotter reported a brief landspout around 2 miles northwest of Broomfield "lasted less than a minute."

3:20 p.m. | Larimer County storm | A strong thunderstorm in the Loveland area could pick up winds around 55 mph. The storm was located 9 miles south of Fort Collins moving north, according to the NWS.

3:07 p.m. | Flash flood warning | The Stone Canyon burn scar in northeastern Boulder County is under a flash flood warning until 6 p.m.

NWS Boulder

2:00 p.m. | Flash flood watch | Portions of the Front Range are under a flash flood watch until 11 p.m. Tuesday. While the Denver metro is not included, the watch area stretches west of the metro across northern Colorado and just to the south.

