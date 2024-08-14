Watch Now
Possible tornado damages outbuilding near Elizabeth

ELIZABETH, Colo. — An outbreak of severe weather Tuesday spawned a possible tornado that damaged an outbuilding near Elizabeth in Elbert County. No injuries were reported.

The Elizabeth Fire Protection District said the tornado touched down near Private Road 160 and County Road 21, hitting the outbuilding but spared the home.

The National Weather Service has yet to confirm the report.

The county is also dealing with localized flooding as heavy rain soaked the area.

County Road 21 at Pronghorn Avenue is closed due to flooding, and downed trees were reported along County Road 146 and Antler Grove.

Power is also out in the area.

Northeastern Elbert County is under a flash flood warning until 9:30 p.m. as heavy rain continues over the warned area.

