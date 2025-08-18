Colorado weather blog: Latest severe thunderstorm warnings

DENVER — A few storms could turn severe Monday afternoon in northeastern Colorado where the main threat will be large hail. While Denver should only see a general thunderstorm, portions of the northeastern plains are under a marginal to slight risk of seeing a severe storm. Wind gusts up to 70 mph are possible.

Monday, August 18

3:52 p.m. | Lincoln County severe storm | Quarter sized-hail and 60 mph wind gusts are possible in a line of storms from just southeast of Hugo to 6 miles SE of Thurman.

This is in Lincoln County, where a severe thunderstorm warning remains in effect until 4:30 p .m.

NWS Boulder

3:48 p.m. | Kit Carson severe storm | The NWS has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for northwestern Cheyenne and western Kit Carson Counties until 4:30 p.m. for a line of storms 7 miles SE of Thurman to just southeast of Hugo.

60 mph wind gusts and nickel-sized hail are possible in the line moving east at 20 mph.

3:30 p.m. | Adams, Arapahoe County storm | A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for south central Adams and north central Arapahoe Counties until 3:45 p.m. for a cell 5 miles NW of Byers.

The storm, which could contain 60 mph wind gusts and quarter sized-hail, is moving NW at 10 mph.

NWS Boulder

3:04 p.m. | Lincoln County severe storm | The NWS said golf ball-sized hail and 60 mph wind gusts were possible in a severe storm 5 miles SW of Arriba, moving SE at 5mph.

NWS Boulder

2:30 p.m. | Severe thunderstorm warning | North Central Lincoln County is under a severe thunderstorm warning until 2:45 p.m. for a cell located 15 miles north of Limon. The storm is moving SW at 5 mph, said the NWS.

Ping pong-sized hail and 60 mph wind gusts are possible.

NWS Boulder

