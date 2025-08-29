Colorado weather blog: Expect rain at Folsom Field for CU Boulder's home opener

DENVER — A few thunderstorms are possible across the Front Range and periods of rain are likely during the CU Boulder home opener at Folsom Field.

There is a chance of a few severe storms mostly east and south of Denver where a severe thunderstorm watch is in effect until 11 p.m. We'll be monitoring weather conditions out on the plains and update the latest alerts here.

Friday, August 29

6:00 p.m. | Kick-off coverage in Boulder | Denver7 is live in Boulder at Folsom Field for the season's home opener against Georgia Tech.

5:15 p.m. | Expect rain, storms at Folsom Field | You could see the rain coming down during Nick Rothschild's liveshot during Denver7 News at 5 at Folsom Field. If you're headed to the game, expect rounds of showers and storms at the start. Denver7 meteorologist Danielle Grant said rain changes will linger through the evening.

5:00 p.m. | Severe thunderstorm watch | A few Colorado counties are under a severe thunderstorm watch until 11 p.m. for storms that could drop hail up to ping pong ball-size and wind gusts up to 60 mph, according to the National Weather Service (NWS) in Boulder.

Colorado counties under the watch include:

Baca

Bent

Crowley

Kiowa

Las Animas

Lincoln

Otero

Prowers NWS Boulder

We will update this blog should the NWS issue warnings this evening.

