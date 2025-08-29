Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Colorado weather blog: Expect rain at Folsom Field for CU Boulder's home opener

Posted
and last updated
It will be another unseasonably cool day, with more scattered storms and showers Friday afternoon. We'll see highs in the upper 70s to low 80s across the northeastern plains.
Two more days of cool and stormy weather for the Denver metro area
cu home opener forecast boulder.jpg

DENVER — A few thunderstorms are possible across the Front Range and periods of rain are likely during the CU Boulder home opener at Folsom Field.

There is a chance of a few severe storms mostly east and south of Denver where a severe thunderstorm watch is in effect until 11 p.m. We'll be monitoring weather conditions out on the plains and update the latest alerts here.

Friday, August 29

6:00 p.m. | Kick-off coverage in Boulder | Denver7 is live in Boulder at Folsom Field for the season's home opener against Georgia Tech.

5:15 p.m. | Expect rain, storms at Folsom Field | You could see the rain coming down during Nick Rothschild's liveshot during Denver7 News at 5 at Folsom Field. If you're headed to the game, expect rounds of showers and storms at the start. Denver7 meteorologist Danielle Grant said rain changes will linger through the evening.

cu football opener.jpg

5:00 p.m. | Severe thunderstorm watch | A few Colorado counties are under a severe thunderstorm watch until 11 p.m. for storms that could drop hail up to ping pong ball-size and wind gusts up to 60 mph, according to the National Weather Service (NWS) in Boulder.

Colorado counties under the watch include:

  • Baca
  • Bent
  • Crowley
  • Kiowa
  • Las Animas
  • Lincoln
  • Otero

  • Prowers

    severe thunderstorm watch.jpg

We will update this blog should the NWS issue warnings this evening.

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.

