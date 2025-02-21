Colorado weather blog: Denver snow updates, latest closures and road conditions

DENVER — Commuters should expect a challenging drive across portions of the metro area as heavy snow has blanketed the Front Range where a winter weather advisory remains in effect until 8 a.m.

Snowfall is expected to come to an end and following a slow morning commute, conditions should gradually improve through the day ahead of much warmer temperatures for this weekend.

The Denver7 news team is tracking the latest storm updates, closures, and sharing news from local agencies. Refresh this page for updates and keep checking back for new details.

Friday, February 21

4:35 a.m. | School closure | Douglas County School District announced classes will be cancelled Friday due to winter weather conditions. You can check their website for more information.

4:30 a.m. | Winter storm warning | Heaviest snow remains on the west and southwest side of the metro and up into the foothills.

A winter storm warning was issued for portions of Jefferson, Douglas, Gilpin, Clear Creek and Park Counties where up to 3 additional inches of snow was possible, according to the National Weather Service (NWS) in Boulder.

Beth Eden Baptist School | Delayed 2 hours

Bethlehem Lutheran School/ELC | Delayed 2 hours

Community College of Aurora | Opening at 9:00 AM

Community College of Aurora - Lowry | Opening at 9:00 AM

Denver Christian Schools | Delayed 1 hour, 40 minutes

Faith Christian Academy | Delayed 1 hour, 30 minutes

Firefly Autism | Delayed 2 hours

Forge Christian High School | Opening at 9:30 AM

Front Range Christian School | Delayed 1 hour, 30 minutes

Jeffco Public Schools | Delayed 2 hours

Lotus School-Aurora | Delayed 2 hours

Mullen High School | Delayed 2 hours

Regis University | Delayed 2 hours

Shrine of St. Anne School | Delayed 2 hours

Sonshine Childcare Center | Delayed 2 hours, 30 minutes

St Mary's Academy | Opening at 9:30 AM



4:10 a.m. | Forecast update | Denver7 chief meteorologist Lisa Hidalgo says "get ready for a slow and slick commute" as snow continues to fall this morning but will clear from north to south. Skies will clear with sunshine breaking through this afternoon and expect lots of melting with warm temperatures arriving this weekend.

