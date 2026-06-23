Colorado weather blog: Denver metro, eastern plains under severe thunderstorm watch through Wednesday

DENVER — Smoky skies from wildfires in Utah combined with higher temperatures and more moisture forming across the Denver metro will lead to severe weather that will encompass the entirety of the Urban Corridor beginning Tuesday afternoon and lasting through the evening, according to forecasters at Denver7 and the National Weather Service in Boulder.

Denver7 chief meteorologist Lisa Hidalgo said these storms will likely develop around 1 p.m. along the Front Range, bringing marginal risk of severe weather along the Interstate 25 Corridor with a particular focus on areas southeast of and including the Denver metro. These storms could produce huge hail, damaging 60+ mph wind gusts and isolated tornadoes across the eastern half of the state.

Stay alert if you’re in the watch area, and keep an eye on radar as storms develop and move east.

Read the latest forecast at this link and watch it in the video below:

Colorado weather: Severe weather threat to encompass entirety of Urban Corridor Tuesday

The Denver7 News team is tracking the latest severe weather alerts and storm reports below.

LINKS: Latest forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Tuesday, June 23

5:34 p.m. | Severe thunderstorm warning | Parts of Arapahoe County and Washington County are under this warning until 6:15 p.m. This story will contain golf ball-sized hail, according to the NWS.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Arapahoe County, CO, Washington County, CO until 6:15 PM MDT. This storm will contain golf ball sized hail! pic.twitter.com/icagCCXXWu — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) June 23, 2026

5:24 p.m. | Severe thunderstorm warning | Parts of Elbert County and Lincoln County are under a severe thunderstorm warning until 6:15 p.m. Tuesday.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Elbert County, CO, Lincoln County, CO until 6:15 PM MDT pic.twitter.com/G34qEl5x1B — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) June 23, 2026

5:20 p.m. | Severe thunderstorm warning | This warning, which includes Simla, is in place until 6 p.m. Tuesday. Winds are expected to reach 60 mph with hail the size of a golf ball.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning continues for Simla CO until 6:00 PM MDT. This storm will contain golf ball sized hail! pic.twitter.com/CuooY1NShE — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) June 23, 2026

4:38 p.m. | Weather update | The Denver metro area and the Eastern Plains are now under a severe thunderstorm watch that's in effect until 1 a.m. Wednesday, according to the NWS.

Softball-sized hail, up to 80 mph wind gusts and a couple of tornadoes are possible over the warned area, forecasters said.

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of Colorado, Nebraska and Wyoming until 1 AM MDT pic.twitter.com/72Od3yIfZ6 — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) June 23, 2026

2:29 p.m. | Weather advisory | The National Weather Service in Boulder is advising residents to have multiple ways to receive warnings and be prepared for any severe storms this evening, which could be most numerous around the Urban corridor between 9 p.m. and 2 a.m.

NWS in Boulder

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream or watch below.