Colorado weather blog, Dec. 3: Updates from the mountain snowstorm

DENVER — Colorado travelers making their way through the high country should expect areas of heavy, blowing snow and high winds leading to widespread treacherous driving conditions Sunday. Multiple winter storm warnings, advisories and high wind warnings are in effect.

Sunday, December 3 | Colorado snowstorm updates

9:28 a.m. | ⛔️ HIGHWAY CLOSURES ⛔️ | Several highways in Colorado's high country and Eastern Plains have been closed due to dangerous driving conditions or snow removal operations:



CR 381 between I-70 and CR 62.

US 40 between Spruce Street (Kremmling) and Kemry Lane (3 miles east of Steamboat Springs).

CO 14 between US 40 and Eagle Drive.

CO 82 between Carlton Tunnel Road (13 miles west of Twin Lakes) and Tagert Lake Road (5 miles east of Aspen).

US 50 between County Road 888 (14 miles west of Garfield) and County Road 240 (Maysville).

US 34 at Adams Avenue (Akron) at Mile Point 196.

9:05 a.m. | AVALANCHE WARNING | An avalanche warning is in effect for Park Range, Elk Mountains and Ruby Range due to heavy snow and strong winds. The warning expires 5 p.m. Monday but dangerous avalanche conditions will persist.

8:45 a.m. | HIGHWAY CLOSURE | Eastbound and westbound Hwy 40 is closed between Steamboat Springs and Kremmling due to safety concerns, said the Grand County Sheriff's office on social media. The closure runs between Kemry Lane and Spruce Street from Mile Point 129 to Mile Point 184.

⚠️ Per @ColoradoDOT- Hwy 40 is CLOSED Eastbound & Westbound between Kemry Lane (3 miles east of Steamboat Springs) & Spruce Street (Kremmling) from Mile Point 139 to Mile Point 184. Expect delays due to safety concerns.



Road Report Updates➡️ https://t.co/4JyFGZrg2q #US40 pic.twitter.com/QGkRX0fZjm — Grand County Sheriff (@GrandCoSheriff) December 3, 2023

