Colorado weather blog: Dangerous winds with gusts up to 100 mph possible for the foothills

Up to 100 mph winds are possible in Colorado’s foothills this weekend with high wind gusts expected across a large portion of the state, including the Denver metro area.

The Denver7 news team is tracking the latest updates, road conditions, power outages and more as the wind storm moves through our area.

Saturday, April 5

11:59 a.m. | POWER OUTAGES | Xcel Energy is warning customers in Colorado that it will purposely shut off power starting at 3 p.m. in "certain limited areas" to reduce the risk of a wildfire and ensure public safety. The communities that may experience a power shutoff are primarily in Boulder County, small sections of Gilpin, Jefferson, Larimer, Douglas and Broomfield Counties, and the West Denver Metro area along the foothills, the company said in a news release.

The measure is in response to projected wind gusts of up to 100 mph in the foothills starting Saturday and intensifying through the afternoon and evening.

In all, about 30,000 customers will be impacted. More in the link below.

