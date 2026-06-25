Colorado weather blog: Colorado communities responding to damage from this week's severe storms

DENVER — The Denver7 team is following the fallout from this week's severe storms that triggered flash flooding, rock slides and road collapses.

Seeing severe weather in your community? Send us a photo or video at newstips@denver7.com.

Stay alert if you’re in an area that is under a watch or warning, and keep an eye on radar as storms develop and move east. The Denver7 News team is tracking the latest severe weather alerts and storm reports below.

LINKS: Latest forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Denver7 Weather

Thursday, June 25

9:52 a.m. | Jeffco home, bridge damage | Flooding damage was reported along Bear Creek in Kittridge, with water line markings of approximately 2 to 3 feet on the sides of homes on Avenue F Bridge along the creek, according to the Jeffco Sheriff's Office.

Jefferson County Sheriff's Office

Two bridges also washed out near Troublesome Gulch, the sheriff's office said.

9:52 a.m. | Bear Creek trail closures | Flooding has temporarily closed trails along Bear Creek, according to the City of Lakewood and Bear Creek Lake Park.

Officials advised visitors to be mindful of debris and water levels out of the reservoir.

Bear Creek Lake Park, City of Lakewood

9:46 a.m. | Highway 6 prolonged closure | Denver7 Traffic Expert Jayson Luber says "it might be tonight" before Highway 6 reopens west of Golden after several rock slides caused the closure of the highway overnight.

The cleanup continues to clear one of the several rock slides in Clear Creek Canyon after the rain last night. It might be tonight before Highway 6 opens west of Golden. pic.twitter.com/91ZmjswQsk — Jayson Luber (@Denver7Traffic) June 25, 2026

9:02 a.m. | Washington Co. closure | The Washington County Sheriff's Office Administrative Offices are closed Thursday due to flooding in the office.

8:34 a.m. | Akron tree dump | The Town of Akron said residents could take tree limbs brought down by this week's storms and other natural storm debris to the Akron Tree Dump. The roads to the dump are open and accessible, the town said on Facebook.

7:55 a.m. | Highway 6 rock slide | A rock slide closed Highway 6, the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) said. The slide stretches 175 feet long and 3 feet deep west of Tunnel 3, according to CDOT.

CDOT

Crews are on scene to clean up the rocks and mud and investigate the rock slide area. Motorists are advised to avoid the area and take Interstate 70 as a detour.

CDOT

7:32 a.m. | Evergreen Lake closure | Evergreen Lake is closed after the severe rain event Wednesday night into Thursday, causing flooding that deposited debris into the lake, creating unsafe boating conditions, according to the town's parks and recreation district.

Those interested and call the hotline for updates at 720-880-1391.

7:19 a.m. | Washington County road closure | County Road RR is closed from Otis to Highway 36 until further notice due to flooding, the Washington County Sheriff's Office said on Facebook.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

6:39 a.m. | Evergreen post-flooding hazards | Several mud and rock slides occurred overnight, damaging or washing out private bridges, according to Evergreen Fire/Rescue.

The agency asks drivers delay departure to allow crews additional time to assess conditions and clear roadways. Due to the volume of incidents, Evergreen Fire/Rescue said response times for non-emergency calls may be delayed.

Evergreen Fire/Rescue

5:33 a..m. | Park County event cancellation | The 8th Annual Nate Carrigan Golf Outing at Raccoon Creek was canceled after 2 inches of rain overnight on the course and all the fairways were flooded, Park County Law Enforcement Gives Back posted on Facebook.

4:30 a.m. | Thursday morning forecast | More scattered storms and showers are likely throughout the day, with a risk of severe weather across the Eastern Plains, according to Denver7 Chief Meteorologist Lisa Hidalgo. The risk of severe storms is lower than Wednesday but a few could produce some heavy rain and larger hail, especially across the southeastern plains.

A cooler and stormy day in store for most of Colorado

3:12 a.m. | Bear Creek flooding | 1.5 to 3.5 inches of rain in the Evergreen area has prompted a rapid rise in water levels along Bear Creek in Jefferson County with reports of damaged bridges, according to the National Weather Service Boulder.

NWS Boulder

"Avoid low water crossings and heed any road closures. Be particularly cautious if driving in or near canyons in the Evergeen, Kittredge, Idledale, and Morrison areas this morning," NWS Boulder said.

3:06 a.m. | Highway 74 debris | Kittridge residents are advised to be aware of heavy debris on Highway 74 all the way from Evergreen, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office posted on X. Troublesome Gulch Road and Highway 74 are especially impacted. The roads are open, but drivers are asked to proceed with caution.

1:08 a.m. | Cactus Jack's flooding | The Evergreen saloon and grill Cactus Jack's posted photos on Facebook early Thursday morning of flooding and damage to the restaurant. The business said this happened to the owners before back in 2013 but it wasn't as severe.

Cactus Jack's Saloon & Grill

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream or watch below.

You can also see Wednesday, June 24th's storm coverage at the blog below.