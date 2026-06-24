Colorado weather blog: Another round of severe weather for northeastern Colorado on Wednesday

DENVER — If you were hoping for a bit of a break in severe weather, you'll have to wait a bit longer as Wednesday is likely to be a repeat of what happened Tuesday across northeastern Colorado.

The Denver7 weather team is tracking another round of late afternoon and evening storms around the Denver metro area and plains. So far, much of eastern Colorado is under a slight risk of severe storms Wednesday, according to Denver7 chief meteorologist Lisa Hidalgo. These cells could produce baseball to softball size hail, damaging 70+ mph wind gusts and isolated tornadoes across the eastern half of the state.

Seeing severe weather in your community? Send us a photo or video at newstips@denver7.com.

Stay alert if you’re in an area that is under a watch or warning, and keep an eye on radar as storms develop and move east.

The Denver7 News team is tracking the latest severe weather alerts and storm reports below.

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Denver7 Weather

Wednesday, June 24

3:50 p.m. | Tornado watch | A tornado watch is now in effect for northeast Colorado, including the following counties: Weld, Morgan, Logan, Sedgwick, Phillips, Washington, Yuma, Adams, Arapahoe, Kit Carson, Lincoln, Elbert, and Cheyenne.

Scattered hail may reach the size of a softball and a couple tornadoes are possible, according to the NWS.

https://twitter.com/NWSBoulder/status/2069900604026073600

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