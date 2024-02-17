Colorado weather blog: Closures, snow and cold impacts for Feb. 16, 2024 storm

DENVER — Denver’s updated weather forecast and latest projected snow totals for Friday’s storm show the potential for heavier snow bands to roll through the metro over the next few hours.

The National Weather Service (NWS) in Boulder said conditions are deteriorating Friday night.

“If you’re looking for totals for the Front Range, it looks like we’ll have between 2 and 6 inches from Denver all the way up to Fort Collins with heavier amounts into the higher elevations,” said Denver7 Meteorologist Stacey Donaldson. Black ice has developed throughout the metro which will be a problem into Saturday morning.

Friday, Feb. 16

7:52 p.m. | TRAFFIC ALERT | Douglas County and Centennial are under an accident alert due to icy road conditions.

7:15 p.m. | GROUND STOP AT DIA | Denver International Airport is under a ground stop until 8:30 p.m. due to snow or ice, impacting flights coming into the airport.

6:34 p.m. | TRAFFIC ALLERT | The Denver Police Department is under a CRASH Alert until further notice. Drivers involved in a crash are urged to only call police if:



Someone is injured or injury is unknown

The wreck is blocking streets

City property, vehicles or personnel are involved

An involved driver is under the influence of drugs or alcohol

A driver fails to provide proof of insurance or driver's license