Colorado weather blog: Alerts issued for high winds, fire danger and snow

DENVER — Monday brings a big departure from Sunday's weather in Colorado as a cold front is triggering high winds in the northeastern part of the state as well as snow impacting travel conditions in the High Country.

We're tracking multiple weather alerts across Colorado on Monday including a high fire danger.

The Denver7 news team is tracking the latest storm updates, closures, and sharing news from local agencies. Refresh this page for updates and keep checking back for new details.

Monday, October 20

9:35 a.m. | Red flag warning in effect | The I-25 corridor, including the Denver metro and northeastern Colorado are under a red flag warning until 6 p.m. Monday. This means high winds and low relative humidity are creating conditions for the rapid spread of any outdoor fire.

Additionally, Xcel Energy warned of the fire danger.

NWS Boulder

9:20 a.m. | Latest on power outages | XCEL Energy is reporting 508 customers in Colorado without power, which includes 211 in Weld County and 110 customers in Denver. The high winds and dry conditions mean the fire danger is high in Colorado.

Here's what the National Weather Service (NWS) in Boulder wrote as a red flag warning remains in effect through the early evening hours.

"Strong winds and low humidity today. Avoid any outdoor burning or activity (mowing, firearms, dragging chains, etc.) that may produce a spark and start a wildfire. Be ready to take action should a wildfire start."

9:15 a.m. | High wind warning | Up to 65 mph wind gusts are possible in far northeastern Colorado, including in Fort Collins, as a high wind warning remains in effect until 11 a.m.

NWS Boulder

9:10 a.m. | I-70 update | Both lanes of I-70 are back open at the Eisenhower Tunnel after several slide-offs were reported and the highway was shut down earlier this morning, but caution is advised as snow and slippery conditions are impacting travel. The NWS in Boulder said conditions should begin to improve this morning.

CDOT

9:00 a.m. | Lisa's forecast | The winds will kick up even more across the metro area through early morning, with speeds between 20 to 40 mph and gusts closer to 60 mph. Some of the higher mountain peaks could see gusts up to 80 mph. It's a setup for blowing dust, downed branches, and definitely elevated fire danger.

A red flag warning is in effect from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. for most of eastern Colorado.

Denver7

