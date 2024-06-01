Watch Now
Colorado severe weather blog: Severe thunderstorm watch in effect

Posted: 6:00 PM, May 31, 2024
Updated: 2024-05-31 20:08:15-04
Severe storms pounded portions of the Denver metro Thursday night and into Friday morning dropping significant large hail damaging homes and property.
DENVER — Another round of severe storms is expected in Colorado on Friday afternoon and evening with the main threat lingering east of the Denver metro area where large hail and damaging winds are again a concern.

The Denver7 news team is tracking the latest Colorado severe weather alerts and conditions across the metro.

Refresh this page for updates and keep checking back for new details.

Friday, May 31

6:06 p.m. | Severe thunderstorm warning | A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for Limon until 6:30 p.m. Winds of up to 60 mph and destructive, baseball-sized hail is possible with this storm.

5:59 p.m. | Severe thunderstorm warning | A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for Elbert and Lincoln counties until 6:30 p.m. Winds of up to 60 mph and destructive, baseball-sized hail is possible with this storm.

5:48 p.m. | Severe thunderstorm warning | A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for Elbert and Lincoln counties until 6:30 p.m. Sixty mph winds and up to ping pong ball-sized hail is possible with this storm.

5:13 p.m. | Severe thunderstorm watch| A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect from Colorado Springs south and east to the Kansas border until 11 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

