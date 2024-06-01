Colorado severe weather blog: Severe thunderstorm watch in effect

DENVER — Another round of severe storms is expected in Colorado on Friday afternoon and evening with the main threat lingering east of the Denver metro area where large hail and damaging winds are again a concern.

The Denver7 news team is tracking the latest Colorado severe weather alerts and conditions across the metro.

Friday, May 31

6:06 p.m. | Severe thunderstorm warning | A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for Limon until 6:30 p.m. Winds of up to 60 mph and destructive, baseball-sized hail is possible with this storm.

5:59 p.m. | Severe thunderstorm warning | A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for Elbert and Lincoln counties until 6:30 p.m. Winds of up to 60 mph and destructive, baseball-sized hail is possible with this storm.

We have included the DESTRUCTIVE tag on this storm as we're forecasting baseball sized hail between Matheson and Limon, crossing over Hwy-24. #cowx https://t.co/VOlgiz0QAK — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) June 1, 2024

5:48 p.m. | Severe thunderstorm warning | A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for Elbert and Lincoln counties until 6:30 p.m. Sixty mph winds and up to ping pong ball-sized hail is possible with this storm.

5:13 p.m. | Severe thunderstorm watch| A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect from Colorado Springs south and east to the Kansas border until 11 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for Lincoln and Elbert Counties until 11 PM tonight. Large hail and damaging winds may be possible with these storms. Heavy rain and an isolated tornado may also possible. #COwx pic.twitter.com/b0YqbJfZGs — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) May 31, 2024

