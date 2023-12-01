Colorado mountain forecast: Winter storm warnings in effect as heavy snow expected this weekend

DENVER — Colorado ski weather this weekend looks great if you’re planning to hit the slopes as a significant snow storm will unfold over Saturday and Sunday but travel conditions could turn hazardous in the mountains.

Multiple winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories have been issued for heavy, blowing snow potentially making travel difficult, particularly for Colorado’s northern and central mountains.

A winter storm warning is in effect for West Jackson and West Grand Counties through 11 p.m. Sunday where snow could accumulate up to 28 inches, according to the National Weather Service (NWS) in Boulder.

Denver7 Winter storm warnings in effect for Colorado this weekend.

A winter weather advisory is in effect from 6 p.m. Friday until 8 p.m. Saturday for Rocky Mountain National Park, Medicine Bow Range, Mountains of Summit County among other areas for heavy snow.

That advisory will then switch to a winter storm warning beginning 8 p.m. Saturday as up to 14 inches of snow could fall and winds could blast up to 75 mph.

“We’ll have two rounds of snow. We’ll see it of taper off into Saturday afternoon and then a bigger round of snow coming in for Sunday which is why we have a lot of winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories in effect for the I-70 corridor all the way up toward Steamboat Springs,” said Denver7 meteorologist Stacey Donaldson.

NWS Boulder NWS: Timing of weekend snow storm.

The NWS said drifting snow is possible along mountain passes.

“Travel in the mountains late Saturday night through Sunday morning is expected to become very difficult,” said the NWS in its forecast discussion.

Mountains near Rabbit Ears Pass could see between 1 and 2 feet of snow and up to 14 inches of accumulation in the rest of the northern central mountains, the NWS said.

You can check all Colorado winter weather alerts as they are updated.

Another weather headline for this weekend will be the potential for high winds in the foothills, potentially blowing out of the west up to 50 mph and gusting even higher.

A high wind watch will go into effect Saturday afternoon through Sunday morning for the Northern and Southern Front Range Foothills including Idaho Springs, Nederland, Evergreen, Estes Park, Georgetown among other communities.

“And that means winds could be as high as 80 mph for the day, so we’re going to keep a close eye on that,” said Donaldson.

Temperatures will slightly warm up In the Denver metro area this weekend and across the Colorado’s Front Range as highs on Saturday are expected to reach the mid 40s with partly cloudy skies.

On Sunday in Denver, light flurries are possible in the morning, but it shouldn’t amount to much in terms of snow accumulation.

If you're tired of the colder temps in the Denver metro area, looking ahead to this next week, milder weather finally arrives with high temperatures warming into the 60s starting Tuesday through Thursday with plenty of sunshine.

Denver7 Denver 7-day: Warmer temps on the way

WEATHER LINKS: Closings and Delays | Latest forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

You can always watch 24/7 weather, radar and news updates on the free Denver7+ app on your TV.

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.

