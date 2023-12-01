Snow returns to the mountains with dry and cold conditions along the Front Range Friday

Snow is expected to pick up in the mountains, as the next storm system moves through Colorado. Some areas in the Northwestern part of the state could pick up close to a foot of new snow. Expect some travel delays as heavy snow is possible in the mountains through the weekend.

Dry and cold conditions will settle into areas along the Front Range. We do have a slight chance of a snow shower moving through late Friday afternoon, with daytime high temperatures nearing 40 degrees. Expect very little accumulation, if any. Dry and cold conditions will prevail through the weekend, with a slight chance of a snow shower in the Denver metro on Sunday.

Snow will continue through Saturday and Sunday up in the high country.

Dry and cold conditions along the Front Range Friday

LEARN MORE: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.