City of Greeley issues local disaster declaration following severe storm

GREELEY, Colo. — The City of Greeley has issued a local disaster declaration following severe weather that swept through northern Colorado Tuesday night.

Severe thunderstorms dumped significant amounts of large hail across northern Colorado communities on Tuesday night as storms led to localized flooding and overnight road closures.

On Wednesday, Becca Vaclavik, a spokesperson for the City of Greeley, told Denver7 one person was killed and another person was seriously injured during the severe weather. She said the death and injury were storm-related but could not release additional details. However, on Friday, Greeley police said it is unclear if the man's death was the result of the storm.

Denver7 | Weather 1 person killed, another seriously injured in Greeley storm overnight, city says Jeff Anastasio

Residents in Greeley, Evans and Johnstown awoke to what looked like the remnants of a winter storm, but the white covering the ground was hail still blanketing the ground.

“This morning, just to open the front door, it was piled up,” said Greeley resident Alvin Roybal. “What did it sound like? Just like ice cubes hitting the house I mean over and over.”

Weather forecasters said golf ball-sized hail pounded the area.

Denver7 | Weather Greeley farmers see many fields wiped out after overnight storm Veronica Acosta

Greeley Mayor John Gates signed a local disaster declaration Friday in order to aid recovery efforts. The declaration allows the city to access different resources and funding.

The city estimates the storm caused more than $1.45 million as of Thursday. However, officials are still in the early stages of collecting damage reports, meaning that number could change. City officials are asking residents and businesses to report any storm damage to the Weld County government through this link.