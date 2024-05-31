Watch Now
Man found dead in Greeley backyard after severe storms moved through northern Colorado

Residents in Greeley, Evans and Johnstown awoke to what looked like the remnants of a winter storm, but the white covering the ground was hail still blanketing the ground. “This morning, just to open the front door, it was piled up,” said Greeley resident Alvin Roybal. “What did it sound like? Just like ice cubes hitting the house I mean over and over.” The National Weather Service (NWS) in Boulder triggered severe thunderstorm warnings late Tuesday night for the area warning of widespread hail.
Posted at 5:41 PM, May 31, 2024
GREELEY, Colo. — A man was found dead in the backyard of a Greeley home after severe weather moved through the area, the Greeley Police Department said Friday.

Severe thunderstorms dumped significant amounts of large hail across northern Colorado communities on Tuesday night as storms led to localized flooding and overnight road closures.

According to the department, officers were called to the backyard of a home in the 800 block of 24th Street Wednesday morning for reports of a "person down." There, officers found a deceased man in the backyard.

On Wednesday, Becca Vaclavik, a spokesperson for the City of Greeley, told Denver7 one person was killed and another person was seriously injured during the severe weather. She said the death and injury were storm-related but could not release additional details. However, on Friday, Greeley police said it is unclear if the man's death was the result of the storm.

The Weld County coroner will perform an autopsy in the coming days to determine the man's cause of death. His identity is being withheld from the public pending notification of his next of kin.

Police said the homeowner is cooperating with the investigation. Investigators have no reason to suspect foul play, according to the department.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Greeley PD at 970-350-9605.

