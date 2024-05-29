Watch Now
City of Greeley asking employees and residents to avoid downtown Wednesday

The City of Greeley asked employees and residents to avoid downtown Wednesday until flood waters in the area subside.
Posted at 8:44 AM, May 29, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-29 11:18:06-04

GREELEY, Colo. — The City of Greeley asked employees and residents to avoid downtown Wednesday until flood waters in the area subside.

City leaders advised people to stay clear of 16th St. between U.S. Route 85 and 7th Ave.

6th Ave. between 16th and 13th Streets, and 8th St. between U.S. Route 85 and Weld County Road 49 are also shut down.

Due to the flooding, Greeley Evans Transit said it could not pick up riders on 10th St. at 14th Ave. or 11th Ave. because 10th St. was closed from 14th to 11th Ave. early Wednesday morning.

"Please proceed to 18th Ave. or 10th Ave. at 8th St.," Greeley Evans Transit recommended.

The Active Adult Center on 6th St. closed Wednesday due to the impacts of the flooding, Greeley Recreation said.

Property owners who were affected by Tuesday night's storm can report damage to Weld County government here.

"This form is not a report for insurance or immediate response, but it will help Weld County track and review the storm impacts," the City of Greeley said.

