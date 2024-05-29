City of Greeley asking employees and residents to avoid downtown Wednesday

GREELEY, Colo. — The City of Greeley asked employees and residents to avoid downtown Wednesday until flood waters in the area subside.

STORM UPDATE: Our crews have been working tirelessly to clean up damage from last night's storm.



Stay clear of downtown if possible. 16th St. between US 85 and 7th Ave. AND 6th Ave. between 16th St. to 13th St. are still closed, all other roads are open and clear. — City of Greeley, CO (@greeleygov) May 29, 2024

City leaders advised people to stay clear of 16th St. between U.S. Route 85 and 7th Ave.

Back to Greeley... this is 16th Street btwn 8th Ave and Highway 85. pic.twitter.com/Fy2njEsnDw — Jayson Luber (@Denver7Traffic) May 29, 2024

6th Ave. between 16th and 13th Streets, and 8th St. between U.S. Route 85 and Weld County Road 49 are also shut down.

8th Street is currently closed between US 85 and US 49. We advise all employees and residents to avoid this area until flood waters subside. — City of Greeley, CO (@greeleygov) May 29, 2024

Due to the flooding, Greeley Evans Transit said it could not pick up riders on 10th St. at 14th Ave. or 11th Ave. because 10th St. was closed from 14th to 11th Ave. early Wednesday morning.

"Please proceed to 18th Ave. or 10th Ave. at 8th St.," Greeley Evans Transit recommended.

Due to last night's flooding, 11th Ave is closed between 9th and 11th Streets. The 5:45 a.m. Poudre Express will not be able to service southbound 11th Ave @ 12th St. We can service northbound. We apologize for any inconvenience. pic.twitter.com/nyioH4rMrx — Greeley Evans Transit (@GET_Transit) May 29, 2024

The Active Adult Center on 6th St. closed Wednesday due to the impacts of the flooding, Greeley Recreation said.

Please note: The Active Adult Center, 1010 6th Street, will be closed today, May 29, due to flooding impacts related to last night's storm.



Thank you for your patience as crews work to get it cleaned up and ready again for visitors. — Greeley Recreation (@GreeleyRec) May 29, 2024

Property owners who were affected by Tuesday night's storm can report damage to Weld County government here.

Some pictures of the storm’s aftermath in Greeley. Lots of trees nearly stripped of all their leaves and, of course, big chunks of hail that look like snow. @DenverChannel pic.twitter.com/yue0IDXa5e — Adria Iraheta (@AdriaOnAir) May 29, 2024

"This form is not a report for insurance or immediate response, but it will help Weld County track and review the storm impacts," the City of Greeley said.

Property owners who experienced damage in Greeley's storm last night can report damages to @weldgov here:https://t.co/p3odzpsEt1



This form is not a report for insurance or immediate response, but it will help Weld County track and review the storm impacts. — City of Greeley, CO (@greeleygov) May 29, 2024