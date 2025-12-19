Damaging winds and extreme fire danger across the Front Range Friday: Weather Action Day

DENVER — It's a Weather Action Day with high winds across the Front Range and Denver metro area.

Strong downsloping winds are already howling in the mountains and foothills Friday monring and will continue throughout the day.

Some areas near the foothills could see wind gusts over 100 mph, especially from Larimer, Boulder and Jefferson counties along the highway 93 corridor.

With record-warm temperatures, dry air and extreme winds, critical fire weather conditions are expected.

A Red Flag Warning is in effect, meaning any fire could spread rapidly and become uncontrollable.

“That's due to very high winds combined with an extremely dry airmass and near record temperatures. The highest threat for these conditions will exist in the foothills of Boulder and northern Jefferson Counties, and down to 5500 feet immediately next to those foothills," the National Weather Service said.

Relative humidity could drop as low as 12%, meaning there will not be a lot of moisture in our air.

Winds may stay lighter in some metro areas during the Friday afternoon, but stronger gusts are likely by the evening.

Winds would pick up ranging from 35–60 mph winds possible along the Interstate 25 corridor, including metro Denver. Once winds ease late Friday night, weather conditions change heading into the weekend.

Light to moderate snow returns to the mountains Saturday, especially along and north of Interstate 70 and across mountain passes.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from midnight Friday through midnight Sunday. Travel conditions should improve by early Sunday.

