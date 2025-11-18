Denver7 Gives Day: Denver7 anchors, viewers volunteer with Mile High United Way to make community impact

UPDATE: Our Denver7 Gives Day event on Dec. 12 is full! If you’d like to receive information on future Denver7 Gives Day volunteer events, please complete the form at the bottom of this page. We look forward to having you join us for a Denver7 Gives Day in 2026.

At Denver7, making a difference in our community isn’t just something we talk about – it’s who we are. Through Denver7 Gives, we’ve connected our community with powerful stories and opportunities to provide financial support to our neighbors in need.

Now, we’re taking it a step further. Volunteering is becoming a core part of Denver7 Gives. We're giving you the chance to not just watch and donate, but to roll up your sleeves and be part of the change.

Join us for a Denver7 Gives Day volunteer event on Friday, Dec. 12 as we team up with Mile High United Way to make a real impact – together.

Denver7 Anchors Shannon Ogden , Jessica Porter and Micah Smith — along with other Denver7 team members — will be there with you as we prepare for Mile High United Way’s Children’s Holiday Party, which will be held the next day.

Each year, Mile High United Way creates holiday magic for more than 1,200 children and their families at the Children’s Holiday Party. Kids enjoy games, crafts and photos with Santa Claus while their parents visit the toy shop to choose new gifts. At the end of the day, families will leave with great holiday memories, treasured homemade keepsakes and wrapped gifts.

All volunteers will receive a Denver7 t-shirt — just like the blue shirts you see our Denver7 team wearing when we volunteer!

This is a family-friendly event. Volunteers aged 5+ are welcome. Volunteers ages 5-17 must be accompanied by an adult.

Denver7 Gives Day: Join us in making an impact

Spots are limited. When we reach capacity, you can register for the waiting list, and we’ll notify you if a spot opens up.

Click here to register for this Denver7 Gives Day volunteer event.

Questions about Denver7 Gives Day? Contact Kristin Stork, Denver7’s director of strategic partnership, at Kristin.Stork@Denver7.com .

Questions about the registration process? Contact Volunteer@UnitedWayDenver.org .