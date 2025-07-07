U.S. Route 50 closes in both directions Monday morning near Cotopaxi for semitruck rollover

U.S. Route 50 closed in both directions Monday morning near Cotopaxi for a semitruck rollover, the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) said in a social media post.

It was first announced around 10 a.m. Monday, but the shutdown is expected to last most of the day, according to CDOT. Crews need to clear the tractor-trailer from the road and perform hazmat cleanup.

Drivers headed east are advised to:



Turn right from U.S. 50 onto County Road 1A.

Travel to Colorado State Highway 69 and then turn left.

Travel north to get back on U.S. 50.

Anyone driving westbound should:

