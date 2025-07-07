U.S. Route 50 closes in both directions Monday morning near Cotopaxi for semitruck rollover

U.S. Route 50 closed in both directions Monday morning near Cotopaxi for a semitruck rollover, the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) said in a social media post.
It was first announced around 10 a.m. Monday, but the shutdown is expected to last most of the day, according to CDOT. Crews need to clear the tractor-trailer from the road and perform hazmat cleanup.
Drivers headed east are advised to:
- Turn right from U.S. 50 onto County Road 1A.
- Travel to Colorado State Highway 69 and then turn left.
- Travel north to get back on U.S. 50.
Anyone driving westbound should:
- Turn left on Colorado State Highway 69 to get to County Road 1A.
- Turn right to travel back to U.S. 50.
Coloradans making a difference | Denver7 featured videos
Golden Fire Dept. stresses tubing safety on Clear Creek
Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office dedicating extra patrols to illegal fireworks calls
Denver videographer's unique gift for search and rescue teams after dad's death
Zambelli Fireworks shares what it takes to put on Colorado’s biggest fireworks show
Estes Park’s Rooftop Rodeo begins this weekend
Denver7 is committed to making a difference in our community by standing up for what's right, listening, lending a helping hand and following through on promises. See that work in action, in the videos above.