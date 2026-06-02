Witnesses say driver seemed to intentionally hit 3 pedestrians in fatal Highlands Ranch crash on Monday

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — Witnesses told investigators that they believe a driver intentionally hit three pedestrians walking on a sidewalk in Highlands Ranch on Monday morning, killing one and seriously injuring the other two.

Denver7 obtained an arrest affidavit for the suspect, who has been identified as Adam Robert Bauserman, 28, of Englewood. He faces multiple charges, including vehicular homicide, vehicular assault, reckless driving, failing to remain at the scene of a crash and crimes against an at-risk person.

According to the arrest affidavit for Bauserman, which Denver7 obtained on Tuesday morning, first responders were dispatched to the scene of the crash at E. Wildcat Reserve Parkway and Willowbridge Way around 10:30 a.m. Monday.

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One woman, identified as Corrine More, 35, died at the scene. Two other people were seriously injured and brought to the hospital: A 30-year-old man fractured his forearm, left tibia, rib, scapula and right femur, and also had two spine fractures. A 72-year-old woman suffered from a brain bleed, dislocated shoulder, rib fractures and fractured pelvis.

At the crash scene, investigators spoke with several witnesses.

One woman told a detective that she saw a teal and white Ford truck coming up quickly behind her while she was driving eastbound on Wildcat Reserve Parkway. At the same time, she saw three pedestrians walking on the sidewalk on the southside of the parkway.

"The teal and white truck 'jerked' to the right, traveled over the curb onto the sidewalk and struck all 3 pedestrians walking," the affidavit reads. "(The witness) mentioned that the truck was traveling so fast, she thought he was going to roll the vehicle. (She) believed the driver's actions were intentional based on the truck's driving actions."

She said the driver was a white man with a dark beard and a hat.



A second witness told detectives a similar story. He had been driving behind the Ford truck at the time of the crash.

"(He) described that the truck took a sharp right turn off the road and hit the curb with such force that he believed the vehicle went 6 feet into the air," the document reads. "(He) watched the vehicle strike 3 pedestrians walking on the sidewalk and somehow the truck managed to return to the road, in the westbound lanes of traffic."

The witness, who said he believed the driver intentionally hit the pedestrians, said the driver made a U-turn on the parkway and went back to driving eastbound, driving slowly past the crash scene. He provided a possible license plate number on the truck.

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The Douglas County Sheriff's Office said a witness followed the suspect to Daniels Park and alerted first responders.

About 5.5 miles south of the crash site, two deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff's Office found the Ford truck near N. Daniels Park Road and Castle Pines Parkway. The truck, which had damage to its front passenger side, was registered to Bauserman.

The deputies identified the driver as the suspect and he was arrested at 10:46 a.m. During his arrest, he told a deputy "that he hit someone, and he thought they were dead," the affidavit reads.

"Without being prompted, Adam (Bauserman) asked Deputy Overman, 'Do you know if I killed the man?' and Deputy Overman replied, 'At least one person is dead,'" the document continues.

Deputies found that he had a revoked driving license between April 22, 2025 and April 22, 2026 after he was charged with DUI, the affidavit reads. In that case, from April 13, 2025, he did not consent to a chemical blood test.

▶️WATCH: On Monday afternoon, Denver7 spoke with Douglas County residents in the area about dangerous driving along that stretch of road.