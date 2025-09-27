CDOT warns of major delays on I-70, US 285 amid peak leaf-peeping weekend

DENVER — The Colorado Department of Transportation is warning drivers to expect major traffic delays this weekend along Interstate 70 and US 285 due to heavy leaf-peeping activity.

CDOT stated that this traffic forecast is based on data from last year, when peak congestion stretched from morning into late evening, with traffic metering at the Eisenhower Tunnel and backups on Guanella Pass.

Adding to the congestion was the westbound I-70 closure near Dotsero, following an incident in which an Amazon semi-truck struck the center median and rolled over on Friday evening.

That incident has since been cleared.

Closer to Denver, Clear County Sheriff deputies were temporarily barring traffic from entering Georgetown Saturday afternoon due to congestion from "leaf-peeping traffic."

Proof of residency was required to enter the town, but the closure has since been lifted.

CDOT advises travelers to leave early or late and provides the following list on what drivers should know this weekend:



Expect heavy traffic heading westbound late morning through early afternoon and eastbound from late morning well into the evening.

Leave early or late in the day to avoid the worst congestion.

Be cautious when seeking alternate routes, as local roads such as Guanella Pass cannot accommodate interstate-level traffic.

Pack patience and allow extra travel time - delays are inevitable.

Check COtrip.org or download the COtrip Planner app to stay up to date on travel conditions.

Visit GoI70.com to check the traffic forecast for this weekend.

The Clear Creek County Sheriff’s Office is also reminding leaf peepers to avoid getting towed on Guanella Pass by parking in designated parking areas.

The sheriff’s office stated that it has been busy towing illegally parked vehicles on the narrow Guanella Pass Road, which can hinder access for emergency vehicles responding to incidents on the pass.

