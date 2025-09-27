Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Westbound I-70 shut down near Dotsero after Amazon semi-truck rolls over

A Tesla was traveling in front of the semi-truck when it crashed and caught the whole thing on its backup camera. The semi-truck driver suffered minor injuries.
DOTSERO, Colo. — Westbound Interstate 70 is shut down near Dotsero after an Amazon semi-truck struck the center median and rolled over Friday evening.

The incident happened around 5:36 p.m. near mile marker 130.

According to the Colorado State Patrol (CSP), the semi-truck hit the center median and tipped over. Packages spilled all over the road, shutting down the highway.

No other vehicles were involved. The semi-truck driver suffered minor injuries, according to CSP.

A Tesla was traveling in front of the semi-truck when it crashed and caught the whole thing on its backup camera.

Watch: Tesla captures Amazon semi-truck crash on I-70 near Dotsero

Westbound I-70 is closed from Dotsero to Bair Ranch. CSP said first responders are almost finished cleaning up the packages, and the roadway should reopen soon.

