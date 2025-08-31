12 Guanella Pass parking violators get towed as authorities clamp down illegal parking

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. — The Clear Creek County Sheriff’s Office said it towed a dozen vehicles on Guanella Pass on Sunday as it began to enforce newly implemented parking rules.

The sheriff’s office stated that the 12 vehicles were illegally parked on the narrow Guanella Pass Road, which can hinder access for emergency vehicles responding to an incident on the pass.

The sheriff’s office installed several “No Parking” signs along the route last month after hundreds of vehicles parked illegally last fall.

Recreation Clear Creek County clamping down on illegal parking ahead of leaf-peeping season Claire Lavezzorio

Deputies also issued 50 tickets for violations such as parking in no-parking zones or blocking the roadway.

Parking violations will result in a $87.50 ticket, according to Jenny Fulton, a spokesperson for the sheriff's office.

“In recent years, it's gotten pretty bad up there," said Georgetown resident Gary Wilkins last month.

A video posted to social media during the 2024 leaf-peeping season showed crowds of cars lining both sides of the narrow road.

A designated parking lot at the summit is clearly marked with green “PARKING” signs for legal use.