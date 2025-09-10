September is the deadliest month for motorcyclists in Colorado

DENVER — September is arguably the loveliest month in Colorado. However, it has also become the deadliest month for motorcyclists.

Last year, 33 motorcyclists were killed on Colorado roads, the largest number of fatalities ever in a single month, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT).

"I just hope this September isn't like what we experienced last September, with 33 motorcyclists killed," said Sam Cole, CDOT traffic safety manager. "That's an average of one every single day."

CDOT is trying to get out ahead of problems this month and remind riders and drivers of the basics that can save lives.

"Motorcyclists just need to keep their speeds down, wear helmets. Don't ride reckless," Cole said. "For drivers, that's the other side of the coin. They need to be really mindful of their blind spots. Motorcycles can get lost in the blind spots. And we see a lot of crashes that occur at intersections just because somebody is driving along and just pulls out in front of a motorcycle."

In 2024, Colorado saw 165 motorcyclists killed, the highest number ever recorded, according to CDOT.

Motorcycle fatalities account for 24% of all traffic deaths, yet motorcycles make up only 3% of vehicles on Colorado roads. Motorcycles were also involved in 774 serious bodily injury crashes last year.

Cole said the simple reason the number of motorcycle fatalities increases in September is that more riders are on the roads enjoying the beautiful weather.

Statistics from CDOT show that 44% of motorcyclists killed in traffic crashes in 2024 were not wearing a helmet.

The state offers the following motorcycle safety tips:



Drivers of vehicles should always leave extra space when behind a motorcycle on the roadway

Riding a motorcycle takes skill - classes are available on CSP's Motorcycle Operator Safety Training (MOST) webpage.

Motorcyclists should always ride sober and obey the speed limit.

Drivers of vehicles should avoid distractions such as cellphones or anything else that takes their eyes off the road.

Drivers of vehicles should always look twice at intersections - motorcycles can be hard to see.

Motorcyclists should wear high-visibility personal protective gear and DOT-compliant motorcycle helmets. Learn how to identify a safe, DOT-compliant helmet at this link.