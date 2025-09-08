Motorcyclist deaths reached record highs in 2024. CDOT hopes new messaging will help

DENVER — Motorcyclist deaths reached record highs last year, with the month of September being especially deadly, according to statewide transportation data. Which is why state transportation officials said Monday they hoped new messaging will help turn those statistics around.

A total of 165 motorcyclists were killed on Colorado roads last year – the highest number ever recorded by the state, with 33 motorcyclist dying in the month of September alone. Over the last decade, motorcyclist deaths have risen 57%, according to a Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) spokesperson.

The staggering numbers are even worse if you consider that motorcyclist deaths made up nearly a quarter (24%) of all road fatalities in the state despite just being 3% of all vehicles on the road, according to statewide data.

It’s not just deaths that have CDOT officials worried — the state also reported motorcycles were also involved in 774 serious bodily injury crashes last year.

“Many riders do the right thing — they ride sober, avoid distractions and follow traffic laws,” said Col. Matthew C. Packard, chief of the Colorado State Patrol, in a statement. “But there are those who fail to protect themselves and others when out on the road. Aggressive riding and the decision to forego safety gear increase the risk of a serious injury or death in a crash.”

Packard said helmets remains the primary way to reduce serious injury or death, citing statistics that showed that in 2024, 44% of motorcyclist fatalities involved riders who were not wearing a helmet.

To curb those numbers in the opposite direction, CDOT officials said they began working on a campaign earlier this year to encourage riders to wear helmets and gear up for every ride.

And this fall, CDOT will work closely with traffic safety advocates throughout the state, share a communications toolkit with other state transportation partners and “utilize variable message signs (VMS) to raise awareness, reduce motorcycle crashes and build a culture of shared responsibility on the road.”

“While motorcycle deaths are down 15% so far this year compared to the same period in 2024, an alarming rise in fatal motorcycle crashes remains,” said CDOT’s executive director Shoshana Lew, as she urged every person on the road to do their part to prevent traffic fatalities. “Motorcyclists should gear up for every ride and obey the speed limit. Drivers of passenger cars and trucks should always look twice for motorcyclists and give them plenty of space. We all need to share the road safely.”

Last summer, Colorado passed SB24-079, the state’s motorcycle “lane filtering” law – which made it legal for motorcyclist to pass between vehicles so long as they follow a few rules:



Other vehicles on the roadway are stopped

The lane is wide enough to accommodate a motorcycle and another vehicle

The motorcyclist travels 15 mph or less

The motorcyclist cannot use the shoulder or enter a lane of oncoming traffic

Conditions allow for safe passage by the motorcyclist

But CDOT officials warned that lane filtering is not the same as late splitting, which involves riding between lanes at the same time that vehicles are also moving. That remains illegal in the state of Colorado.



Denver7 broke down the new law when it went into effect last year. Check out our report in the video player below:

Motorcycle lane filtering is legal in Colorado. What you need to know about the new law

CDOT also offered a few tips to keep motorcyclist safe out on the roads:

