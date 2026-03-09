Part of southbound Interstate 25 closes near Mead, before Longmont, due to serious rollover crash

Part of southbound Interstate 25 closed Monday morning near Mead, before Longmont, due to a serious rollover crash, Denver7 Traffic Expert Jayson Luber said.
Southbound I-25 is closed between Colorado State Highway 66 and Highway 119, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT).
No traffic is getting through this stretch of southbound I-25, according to Luber.
"It's a parking lot back to Berthoud," Luber said.
Side roads down to 66 or 119 to get back to I-25, are the best alternative routes, according to Luber.
Northbound I-25 is also seeing slowing in response to the crash.
