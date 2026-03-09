Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Part of southbound Interstate 25 closes near Mead, before Longmont, due to serious rollover crash

Part of southbound Interstate 25 has closed near Mead, before Longmont, due to a serious rollover crash, Denver7 Traffic Expert Jayson Luber said.
Part of southbound Interstate 25 closed Monday morning near Mead, before Longmont, due to a serious rollover crash, Denver7 Traffic Expert Jayson Luber said.

Southbound I-25 is closed between Colorado State Highway 66 and Highway 119, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT).

No traffic is getting through this stretch of southbound I-25, according to Luber.

"It's a parking lot back to Berthoud," Luber said.

Side roads down to 66 or 119 to get back to I-25, are the best alternative routes, according to Luber.

Northbound I-25 is also seeing slowing in response to the crash.

