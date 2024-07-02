Watch Now
One person dies Tuesday morning in crash on eastbound Interstate 76 between Wadsworth and Sheridan Boulevards

Posted at 8:04 AM, Jul 02, 2024

UNINCORPORATED ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — One person died Tuesday morning in a crash on eastbound Interstate 76 between Wadsworth and Sheridan Boulevards, Colorado State Patrol public information Trooper Gabriel Moltrer told Denver7.

The wreck happened just after 4:30 a.m. Tuesday.

It was initially reported as a vehicle rollover, according to CSP. Trooper Moltrer then heard a car crashed into a bicycle.

The wreck closed Interstate 76 between Wadsworth and Sheridan Boulevard for four hours Tuesday morning. It reopened just after 8:30 a.m.

CSP told Denver7 there was no other information about what led up to the crash, who died or when troopers expect the stretch of highway to reopen.

Use eastbound Interstate 70 to northbound Interstate 25 to get around the road closure, Denver7 Traffic Expert Jayson Luber said.

1 person dies Tuesday in crash on EB I-76 between Wadsworth, Sheridan Blvds.

