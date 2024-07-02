Bicyclist killed following crash on I-76 near Sheridan Boulevard in Adams County

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — A bicyclist was killed following a crash on Interstate 76 near Sheridan Boulevard in Adams County early Tuesday morning.

According to the Colorado State Patrol (CSP), troopers were called out for a report of a single-vehicle rollover and subsequent car fire around 4:30 a.m. When troopers arrived, they found a rolled-over vehicle and a bicyclist in the center median.

The bicyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. The Adams County Coroner's Office will release their identity at a later time. The driver, who was the only person in the vehicle at the time of the crash, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, according to CSP. No charges have been filed at this time.

CSP said it received questions about whether the bicycle was a Lime rental bike or scooter. There was a Lime scooter in the immediate vicinity of the crash, according to the agency, but the scooter and the individual who left the area were not involved in the crash. The scooter was moved off the interstate by the Colorado Department of Transportation.