Northbound Interstate 25 closes at Founders Parkway for commercial vehicle fire

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — Northbound Interstate 25 has closed at Founders Parkway for a commercial vehicle fire, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) and South Metro Fire Rescue (SMFR).

The vehicle fire was reported around 4:45 a.m. Friday, according to Colorado State Patrol Trooper Gabriel Molter, on northbound I-25 just south of Happy Canyon Road.

There were no injuries, SMFR said, and the fire has since been extinguished.

SMFR's Technical Rescue Team is on scene working to stabilize the vehicle trailer so crews can safely reopen additional lanes of the highway.

Northbound Interstate 25 closes at Founders Parkway for vehicle fire

Morning commuters should expect significant delays, and find alternative routes, SMFR advised.

Depending on where you're headed, Denver7's Colette Bordelon said you could take Highway 85 to C-470 to get around the closure.