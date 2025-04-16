DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — Heads up, cyclists and joggers — it’ll soon be a lot safer for you to get around near the U.S. 85 corridor.

Douglas County recently completed the C-470 Trail and High Line Canal Trail underpasses beneath U.S. 85, more commonly known as Santa Fe Drive — touting it as a major milestone in ongoing safety improvements for pedestrians and cyclists.

Until now, the C-470 trail required pedestrians/cyclists to cross US-85 at the eastbound C-470 ramp signal, which posed a significant risk with around 80,000 vehicles traveling through the corridor daily.

The new underpass will keep trail traffic separate from vehicle traffic, while providing access across U.S. 85 and to the north and south on either side of U.S. 85 via new sidewalks.

The new connection also enhances connectivity between surrounding neighborhoods, local trail connections and Chatfield State Park.

The trail opened to foot traffic on Saturday. Douglas County will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, April 16, on the C-470 Trail just east of the new U.S. 85 underpass.

New underpasses prioritize pedestrian and cyclist safety in Douglas County

The new High Line Canal Trail will open on the morning of Saturday, April 26.

The underpasses have paved trails, added safety features, and improved lighting.

In the meantime, construction continues on other improvements as part of the U.S. 85 widening project, which include a new shared-use path on the east side of U.S. 85 a new pedestrian link from the Wolhurst Senior Community to the C-470 Trail, and bus stop enhancements.

Douglas County’s US 85 Widening Project and corridor improvements also bring a widened roadway and reconstructed interchanges from Highlands Ranch Parkway to north of C-470.