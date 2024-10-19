Woman crossing C-470 on foot killed after she was struck by vehicle

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — The Colorado State Patrol is investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian on C-470 Saturday morning.

It happened around 6:30 a.m. on the westbound lanes near Golden in Jefferson County.

Troopers said the 52-year-old Arizona resident was crossing the highway for an unknown reason when she was struck by a driver in a Chevy Suburban.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Suburban remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation, according to the CSP.

The westbound lanes were closed for several hours after the crash.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office will release the identity of the victim at a later time.