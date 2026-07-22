Motorcyclist dies in crash, allegedly driving in wrong direction when hit by car, Commerce City police says

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — A motorcyclist died in a crash Wednesday morning after allegedly traveling the wrong way when the rider was hit by the driver of a car, according to the Commerce City Police Department.

The wreck happened around 1:20 a.m. Wednesday off Colorado Boulevard and E. 52nd Ave. The driver of the car remained on scene, Commerce City police said, and is cooperating with the investigation into the crash.

The ramp in the 5300 block of Colorado Boulevard was shut down while the Commerce City Police Department Traffic Team looked into what happened. Other drivers were asked to avoid the area.