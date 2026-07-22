One lane of eastbound Interstate 70 open in Georgetown past semitruck fire cleanup

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. — One lane of eastbound Interstate 70 in Georgetown has reopened past the cleanup of a semitruck fire, according to the Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office.

Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office

Law enforcement was not allowing semitruckers to use the Front Road detour past the lake, as of 6:48 a.m. Wednesday, causing traffic to stack up along eastbound I-70, Luber said.

The Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office said eastbound traffic is being diverted onto Argentine Street and Alvarado Road at Georgetown.



Watch his full traffic report in the video player below.

Eastbound Interstate 70 closes in Georgetown for truck fire

The driver of the semitruck was uninjured, the Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office said, and there were no other injuries reported.

Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office

The fire was first reported around 5:50 a.m. Wednesday, but was knocked down by around 6:15 a.m.. The fire was still smoldering and smoke was still visible from Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) cameras as of 7:35 a.m. Wednesday, Luber said.

Clear Creek Sheriff's Office

Crews pushed the semitruck trailer to the shoulder of the Front Road to allow for clean up on I-70 east around 8 a.m. Wednesday.