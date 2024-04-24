Lieutenant governor verbally declares disaster emergency for Highway 50 bridge repairs

DENVER — Lieutenant Governor Dianne Primavera, acting as governor, verbally declared a disaster emergency to support repairs of the U.S. Highway 50 bridge over Blue Mesa Reservoir near Gunnison.

The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) closed the bridge at Dillon Pinnacles, between Gunnison and Montrose, after an inspection revealed cracks in the structure. The Federal Highway Administration asked CDOT to inspect the bridge because of issues with similar bridges across the country.

The disaster declaration allows for an interagency, statewide response and initiates the process for requesting federal funding.

In its announcement, the state said CDOT has been inspecting the bridge and assessing how to support traffic operations since the highway serves as the only direct connection between Gunnison and Montrose. State officials said CDOT is working to improve local roads so they can carry more traffic amid the closure.

The Colorado Transportation Commission has approved an emergency request for $10 million in funding, according to the state.

Primavera is serving as acting governor while Governor Jared Polis leads the delegation for the Biennial of Americas Summit.