CDOT receives approval for repair strategy on US 50 bridge over Blue Mesa Reservoir near Gunnison

DENVER — The Colorado Department of Transportation announced Saturday it has identified a path forward on temporary repairs for a closed bridge on US Highway 50 located west of Gunnison.

CDOT said it’s working to bring on Kiewit Infrastructure Co., a private sector construction contractor with unique steel bridge expertise, to help with repairs. A timeline was not provided.

The high-strength steel bridge that serves as the only direct connection between Gunnison and Montrose was closed Thursday after an inspection revealed cracks in the structure.

The Federal Highway Administration asked CDOT to inspect the bridge because of issues with similar bridges across the country.

The technical structure name for the bridge is K-07-B and crosses the Blue Mesa Reservoir at Dillon Pinnacles. It’s located in Gunnison County.

The closure of the bridge requires a significant detour for commuters between the two cities and local traffic.

Interstate 70 to the north or U.S. Route 160 to the south are the best options, according to CDOT.

The agency said it’s working with Gunnison County to develop and begin implementing plans to improve a limited local detour so that it can open and carry key local traffic.

There are only two bridges made of this type of steel in the state of Colorado, according to CDOT Chief Engineer Keith Stefanik.

The agency is focusing on the U.S. Highway 50 bridge first. Then they'll inspect the other bridge made of the same steel, approximately 2 miles west of Highway 50.